Sulphur woman accused of filing false rape report, punching ER employee

Sulphur woman accused of filing false rape report, punching ER employee

Amber R. Richard (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center) Amber R. Richard (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

 A Sulphur woman told Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office detectives that she filed a false rape complaint because she was intoxicated.

Amber R. Richard, 26, was arrested on Tuesday on battery of emergency room personnel and filing false public records charges in the Feb. 17 incident.

When detectives spoke with Richard at the casino, she said was raped by a man she met at the bar, said Kim Myers, sheriff's office spokesman.

"Richard was transported to a local hospital, where she became combative and struck an emergency room employee in the jaw with a closed fist," Myers said. "After detectives watched surveillance footage located inside the casino, they questioned Richard and discovered she had filed a false complaint of rape. Richard advised detectives she was not raped and filed the report due to her being intoxicated." 

Richard was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center pm a $3,500 bond.  

