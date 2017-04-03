Two Texas men arrested on burglary, theft charges of Iowa home - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Two Texas men arrested on burglary, theft charges of Iowa home

Edward Munoz and Jose Delgado (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office) Edward Munoz and Jose Delgado (Source: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
IOWA, LA (KPLC) -

Two Texas men are accused of burglary and theft after an incident in which an Iowa woman arrived home and found one of the men in her home, authorities said.

Edward M. Munoz, 21, of Laredo and Jose E. Delgado, 22, of Austin were arrested - Munoz is charged with simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, theft under $750, criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana, and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and Delgado is charged with simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, theft under $750, criminal damage to property, and possession of marijuana.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the victim's home on North LeDoux Road about 3:40 p.m. on March 31. She told deputies that when she got home "she observed a man inside her home who then took off running out the back door."

She also said "a neighbor observed the man get into a truck that was parked near the home and head eastbound on Mark Lebleu Road in Iowa," said Kim Myers, sheriff's office spokesman.

A witness gave a description of the truck and sheriff's office detectives soon found it at a nearby convenience store. They saw Munoz walking towards the store. 

"When the detective attempted to make contact with Munoz, he fled on foot into the wooded area near the store. After a short foot pursuit, Munoz was apprehended and detained," Myers said.

Deputies found three, $2 bills on Munoz that were stolen from the residence, Myers said. They also located three shotguns and what they believed to be a partially burned marijuana cigarette.

The investigation revealed that Delgado was also involved.

"It was learned that Delgado had fled the residence on foot after the burglary," Myers said.

Later the same evening deputies located Delgado walking down Mark Lebleu Road in Iowa. 

Munoz and Delgado were both arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Munoz' bond is set at $38,000 and Delgado's is set at $17,750. Delgado is currently wanted in Texas on unrelated charges of felony larceny and is awaiting extradition.     

The recovered items were returned to the victim.

