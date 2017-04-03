Sandbag locations for Vernon, Allen, Beauregard

Residents from Vernon, Allen and Beuregard Parishes who need sandbags after yesterday's sever weather can find sandbags at the following locations:

Residents in Allen Parish can call the Allen Parish Police Jury and get directions to each Allen Parish Police Jury Maintenance Barn in the following cities:

Kinder

Oberlin

Reeves

Oakdale

Elizabeth

Residents in Beauregard Parish can head out to the Sign Shop at 1203 3rd Avenue, DeRidder, by the airport.

Residents in Vernon Parish that live within city limits of Leesville, can get sandbags at the maintenance yard on Redtown Rd. Residents that live outside of Leesville city limits can get sandbags at the Parish Barn on 602 Alexandria Hwy.

