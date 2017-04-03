Flooded roadways and streets in Beauregard Parish - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Flooded roadways and streets in Beauregard Parish

By KPLC Digital Staff
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A severe thunderstorm from overnight that passed through Southwest Louisiana left many streets flooded in Beauregard Parish.

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office has released a list of reported flooded roadways and streets:

  • Lee Nichols Road is washed out 5-6 feet
  • Graybow Road
  • Pleasant Hill Road
  • Vallery Road
  • Mouth of the Creek Road
  • Nichols Sibley Road
  • Parish Line Road
  • Franklin Road

Also, DOTD is reporting the following road closure in Beauregard Parish:

  • La. 1146 at the junction of La. 112 is closed due to high water. La. 1146 will reopen as soon as conditions are safe for travel on this route.

