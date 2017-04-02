Power restored to most areas affected by severe weather

Sunday's storms caused hundreds of power outages across Southwest Louisiana.

As of 12:20 p.m. Monday, most of the power outages have been restored, there are only a few outages in each of the affected parishes.

To view outages with Entergy, click HERE.

To view Beauregard Electric Co-op outages, click HERE.

To view outages with Cleco, click HERE.

