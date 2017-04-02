Pokes, Lions split Saturday DH; SLU takes series

The McNeese baseball team split a Saturday doubleheader with Southeastern Louisiana but was unable to capture a Southland Conference series for the first time this season as the Lions took two of three on the weekend at Pat Kennelly Diamond.



The two squads split the doubleheader with McNeese taking the first game, 4-1, as the Lions scored the series win with a 5-4 walk-off win in the finale.



Following the series, McNeese is now 19-9 overall on the season and 10-2 in league play while Southeastern is now 18-10 this year with a 7-5 conference mark.



Despite the series loss, the Pokes still remain as one of the top three programs in the conference standings as the Lions moved to fourth over the weekend.



The Cowboys will be back in action on Wednesday, April 5 as they take on Louisiana Tech in a mid-week home contest with first pitch set for 6 p.m.



Below is a recap from both of Saturday's games:



GAME ONE: McNeese 4, Southeastern La. 1



Rhett Deaton pitched past Southeastern Louisiana in Saturday's first game as he turned in his first complete game as a Cowboy while McNeese took a 4-1 victory over the Lions.



Deaton improved to a perfect 4-0 on the year after having tossed 9.0 innings and surrendered only one run despite scattering three hits and four walks. He fanned six batters in the process. He is the first Cowboy to toss a complete game since Ethan Stremmel against Central Arkansas last season.



It was the first time a McNeese baseball squad had defeated Southeastern since the 2012 season.



Joe Provenzano led the team with two RBI's and two hits while Ricky Ramirez, Jr. and Mitchell Rogers hit twice as well.



The Lions took a 1-0 lead in the first inning but McNeese responded with an RBI-hit from Provenzano to tie things up at 1-1.



Ricky Ramirez, Jr's. first home run of the season in the sixth frame upped the Cowboys' lead while Provenzano struck again in the eighth with an RBI-double to make it a 3-1 score.



An insurance run was added in the final frame thanks to an RBI-single from Rogers.



McNeese held Southeastern to just three hits in the ballgame while hitting 10 times. Both squad's left six stranded on base.



McNeese 4, Southeastern La. 1 (Apr 01, 2017 at Hammond, La.) (Game 1)

----------------------------------------------------------------------

McNeese............. 000 101 011 - 4 10 0 (19-8, 10-1 SLC)

Southeastern La..... 100 000 000 - 1 3 0 (17-10, 6-5 SLC)

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Pitchers: McNeese - Deaton, Rhett and Whelton, Brett; Duhon, Dustin. Southeastern La. -

Gaconi, Corey; Robinson, Payton(8); Pickett, Gage(9) and Wasinger, Daniel.

Win-Deaton, Rhett(4-0) Loss-Gaconi, Corey(2-2) T-2:15 A-1256

HR MCN - Ramirez, Ricky.

Weather: Sunny 82, SE 13 mph



GAME TWO: Southeastern La. 5, McNeese 4



The Cowboys had the potential go-ahead run standing at third in the top of the ninth of Saturday's finale but Southeastern Louisiana was able to execute a pick off at the base and hit its way to a 5-4 walk-off series victory.



McNeese had runners in scoring position twice during the final frame and threatened to take the lead. However, the Lions' defensive sound unit stopped a run from scoring at the plate and picked off the last out at third base.



Following the top of the ninth, Southeastern led off with a triple and followed with an RBI-single that walked the Lions off the field and to the SLC series win.



Joe Provenzano drove in three of the Cowboys' four runs in the game while hitting once. Nate Fisbeck led all McNeese hitters with three on the day while Shane Selman launched his second home run of the series.



The Lions took an early lead once again in the series by scoring twice in the first frame. Selman's homer cut the lead in half in the top of the fifth until Southeastern upped its score again in the bottom frame for a 3-1 score.



In the sixth, Provenzano singled with two outs in the inning and drove in two runs to tie up the score, 3-3.



SLU took the lead with a run in the seventh but Provenzano struck again with an RBI sacrifice fly in the next inning to tie it up.



Trent Fontenot (1-1) took the loss after having tossed the last frame and gave up one run off of two hits. Grant Anderson had the longest outing in the game with 4.1 innings worked and only one run given up off of four hits and two strikeouts.



The Lions led in hits, 9-8, and stranded eight while McNeese left six on base.



Southeastern La. 5, McNeese 4 (Apr 01, 2017 at Hammond, La.) (Game 2)

----------------------------------------------------------------------

McNeese............. 000 012 010 - 4 8 0 (19-9, 10-2 SLC)

Southeastern La..... 200 010 101 - 5 9 0 (18-10, 7-5 SLC)

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Pitchers: McNeese - King, Bryan; Anderson, Grant(1); Kober, Collin(6); Fontenot, Trent(8) and

Duhon, Dustin. Southeastern La. - Koestler, Carlisle; Avans, Drew(6); Tassin, Bryce(7);

Green, Josh(8) and Pace, Evan.

Win-Green, Josh(2-0) Loss-Fontenot, Trent(1-1) T-2:50 A-1256

HR MCN - Selman, Shane.

HR SLU - Crites, Carson.

Weather: Clear 77, SE 10 mph

Fontenot, T. faced 2 batters in the 9th.