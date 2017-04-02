Sandbag locations in Southwest Louisiana

CALCASIEU PARISH

Sandbags are available at the following locations in Calcasieu Parish:

The following locations are available for those residents who need sandbags. Sand and bags are provided, but residents must bring their own shovels and fill their own bags. The facilities are not staffed with personnel. They are only available during severe weather warnings.

East Ward 1 Barn - 461 Parish Road, Moss Bluff

Ward 2 Barn – 7085 La. 14 East, Hayes

East Ward 3 Old Barn - 2320 Smith Road, Lake Charles

East Ward 3 Public Works facility – James Sudduth Parkway, behind 5500 B Swift Plant Road, Lake Charles

West Ward 4 Public Works facility - 2915 Post Oak Road, Sulphur

Ward 6 Barn – 1275Plum St., DeQuincy

Ward 8 Barn – 1726 Parish Barn Road, Iowa

ALLEN PARISH

Oakdale - Parish Barn, 518 HWY 1152

Oberlin - Parish Barn, 1217 Cottongin Road

Kinder - Parish Barn, 203 S. 10th Street

BEAUREGARD PARISH

Residents must bring their own shovel.

Maintenance yard, near the airport at 1203 3rd Avenue, DeRidder.

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

Jennings Police Jury Road Yard on Airport Road

Lake Arthur Community Center

Woodlawn Fire Station

Welsh Police Jury Yard across from Welsh Community Center

Hathaway Fire Station on Hwy 102

Fenton Police Jury Yard on Estes Road

Lacassine Fire Station on Ann Street

Please Make arrangements to go by these locations to get sandbags if you need them, call for assistance if needed.

