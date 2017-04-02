Sandbag locations in Southwest Louisiana

As of 11 p.m. Wednesday the threat of severe weather is over for Southwest Louisiana as the strongest storms have moved offshore. Rain may linger for a few more hours along and south of I-10, but the heaviest rainfall as also moved offshore. You can use our KPLC 7 Stormteam Mobile Weather App to track the rain in your area.More >>
Residents through Calcasieu Parish had to deal with the aftermath of Wednesday's heavy rains all day, but for one resident, instead of waking up to water in his home he was woken up by something much larger. David Roth had gotten off early from work and was lying in bed when a tree crashed on top of his house. "It sounded like a large truck came through the house, that's how loud it was," said Roth. "Things started falling off the shelves, so then I got up and l...
Allen Parish and Jeff Davis Parish schools will be closed Thursday, officials with both school systems said.
There are reports of flooded roads in Lake Charles. Because of that, the Lake Charles transit service is currently suspended, according to city spokesman Matt Young.
