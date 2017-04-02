Sandbag locations in Southwest Louisiana - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sandbag locations in Southwest Louisiana

By KPLC Digital Staff
(Source: Raycom) (Source: Raycom)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

CALCASIEU PARISH

Sandbags are available at the following locations in Calcasieu Parish:

The following locations are available for those residents who need sandbags. Sand and bags are provided, but residents must bring their own shovels and fill their own bags. The facilities are not staffed with personnel. They are only available during severe weather warnings.

  • East Ward 1 Barn - 461 Parish Road, Moss Bluff
  • Ward 2 Barn – 7085 La. 14 East, Hayes
  • East Ward 3 Old Barn - 2320 Smith Road, Lake Charles
  • East Ward 3 Public Works facility – James Sudduth Parkway, behind 5500 B Swift Plant Road, Lake Charles
  • West Ward 4 Public Works facility - 2915 Post Oak Road, Sulphur
  • Ward 6 Barn – 1275Plum St., DeQuincy
  • Ward 8 Barn – 1726 Parish Barn Road, Iowa

ALLEN PARISH

For more click HERE.

  • Oakdale - Parish Barn, 518 HWY 1152
  • Oberlin - Parish Barn, 1217 Cottongin Road
  • Kinder - Parish Barn, 203 S. 10th Street

BEAUREGARD PARISH

Residents must bring their own shovel.

  • Maintenance yard, near the airport at 1203 3rd Avenue, DeRidder.

JEFF DAVIS PARISH

  • Jennings Police Jury Road Yard on Airport Road
  • Lake Arthur Community Center
  • Woodlawn Fire Station
  • Welsh Police Jury Yard across from Welsh Community Center
  • Hathaway Fire Station on Hwy 102
  • Fenton Police Jury Yard on Estes Road
  • Lacassine Fire Station on Ann Street

Please Make arrangements to go by these locations to get sandbags if you need them, call for assistance if needed.

