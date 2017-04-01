DWA brings high energy in Pokes first scrimmage

McNeese's Defense With Attitude (DWA) held the upper hand in Saturday morning's first scrimmage of the spring season, sacking five different quarterbacks a total of 10 times while intercepting three passes.



The two-hour scrimmage included special teams, 3rd-down situations in long and medium settings, 2-minute drill, overtime and series starting at different yard lines.



"Yesterday (Thursday), the offense had a lot of energy and made some plays," said head coach Lance Guidry. "We weren't tackling so the defense was frustrated. It was good to see the defense come out today with a lot of energy, tackle really well and defend the deep ball."



Quarterbacks James Tabary and Joe Lissard split time taking snaps with the No. 1 offensive unit while Matt Keller and Tyler Gaspard split time with the 2s.



The QBs combined to complete 14 of 36 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown.



"We challenged our offense to be able to run the football and our defense to stop the long plays. The defense did their part but we couldn't get any running game going on offense. The defense is up right now in the spring.



"We're mixing and matching a lot on offense. We're using a lot of different linemen and played a lot of quarterbacks today. Of course we're out with some wide receivers (Kent Shelby, Kylon Highshaw, Nick Edwards). I thought the offense had enough weapons today but they just didn't get it done. But I'm sure they'll come back next week."



The lone touchdown of the scrimmage came when Keller connected with Tre Roberts for a 10-yard scoring strike in the back of the endzone. Setting up that play was a 35-yard pass by Keller up the middle to tight end DeonDre Skinner, then a 9-yard run by redshirt freshman Keshon Bell.



First team safety Andre Fuller picked off two passes on the day, both by Lissard, while cornerback Colby Burton intercepted one pass.



"I was proud of the young corners," said Guidry. "They defended the deep ball well. I think we're communicating a lot better on defense. We're sure about what we're doing. Everybody is flying around."



Both Jammerio Gross and Jalen Bowers each collected two sacks. Recording a sack each were Shawn Jones, Alvinoski Lafleur, Ashari Goins, Dominique Hill, Kurt Viges and Greg Bowser.



The longest passing play of the day was the Keller to Skinner 35-yard connection and there were three rushes that went for 10 yards or more.



Kicker Trent Manuel was 2-for-3 in field goals, hitting from 47 and 42 yards out while missing wide on another 42-yarder.



The Cowboys will hold its annual Blue-Gold Spring Game next Saturday at 1 in Cowboy Stadium.