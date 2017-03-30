Sports Person of the Week - Robbie Podorsky

College baseball is full of wacky rituals, superstitions and in some cases, some pretty weird facial hair.

McNeese is no different.

"Apparently it started last year, Austin Sanders started it for mustache March," said McNeese outfielder Robbie Podorsky.

Sometimes nicknamed the 'Rally Stache,' they're often sported during the College World Series. But, now for a second straight year the Pokes have adopted their own nickname, "Mustache March." Except this season, it coincides with the Cowboys best start in program history.

"If we keep rolling like we have been, we're going to keep the mustaches," admitted Podorsky.

McNeese lead-off hitter Robbie Podorsky has embraced the newly grown facial hair and it's paid off for Delgado Community College transfer.

The outfielder has now hit safely in all 17 games in March, and is currently riding an 18-game hit streak, just 6 shy of the McNeese record held by Joe Huelett in 2007.

"Just trying to put the ball in play and like you said just trying anyway to get on base is my game plan," Podorsky said.

Through 25 games this season, Podorsky leads all lead-off hitters in the Southland Conference with 37 hits and a .346 average. Not to mention his wheels make him arguably the most dangerous man on the base paths.

"Having that scrappy mentality that's what the lead-off spot is all about," said Podorsky. "It kind of turns into a strategy game. You know that they know that you're going to steal and they're going to try their best pick off move."

So far, hes a perfect 14-for-14 in the stolen base category and with the speed comes a little pop. Last weekend Podorsky launched just his second ever career home run.

It was a low line drive just like the first one and I had no idea it was getting out," said Podorsky. "But, it was a great feeling."

As for the home run trot, that will take some time.

"I might hit a few tanks in batting practice and work on pulling my chain out and pointing at the team or something," laughed Podorsky."

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.