Roanoke man accused of stealing dog out of fenced-in yard

A Roanoke man accused of stealing a dog out of a resident's fenced-in yard was arrested on Thursday.

John Courtland Simon, 19, was charged with criminal trespass and theft of animals.

"Surveillance cameras captured the subject entering the property and taking the animal from inside a fenced yard," said Chief Deputy Chris Ivey of the Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office.

Detectives found and arrested Simon. He was booked into the parish jail on no bond.

The dog, who is valued at $200, is OK and has been returned home, Ivey said.

