Eastbound I-10 detour in Orange, Texas, this weekend, expect delays

There will be traffic delays on I-10 at Orange, Texas, from 7 p.m. on Friday, March 31 until 7 a.m on Monday, April 3, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Westbound traffic on I-10 will be down to one lane. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to the frontage road, starting at the State Highway 87 exit and ending just past North 8th Street. State Highway 87 at I-10 will also be closed.

The delays are due to construction of a new overpass on State Highway 87, which is being built as part of the I-10 reconstruction project that stretches from Adams Bayou to the Sabine River.

