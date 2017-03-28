Man accused of burglarizing several homes, pawning stolen items

Lake Charles police arrested a man who is accused of burglarizing several homes.

Nathan Smith, 29. was arrested on two counts of burglary of an inhabited dwelling and two counts of theft.

Lt. Richard Harrell, spokesman, said the police were called on March 21 to a burglary in progress in the 300 block of Hodges Street.

"Upon arrival, officers learned the suspect had fled the scene," he said. "Officers soon learned that several more burglaries had occurred in the immediate area. The investigation revealed the suspect burglarized homes and then pawned the stolen items hours later. Further investigation revealed the suspect was responsible for multiple thefts as well."

Dets. Sgts. John Russell and Brenda Desormeaux and Kirt Farquhar continue the investigation.

