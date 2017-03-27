Miss. man arrested for sixth time on DWI charges - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Miss. man arrested for sixth time on DWI charges

Darrell Lee Gaddis Jr. (Source: Louisiana State Police Troop D) Darrell Lee Gaddis Jr. (Source: Louisiana State Police Troop D)
VINTON, LA (KPLC) -

A Mississippi man with five previous DWI charges was arrested on another one Monday morning after he was found sleeping in his car along I-10, authorities said.

Darrell Lee Gaddis, Jr., 33, of Petal, Miss. was arrested on a fourth-offense DWI charge, which is the maximum number allowed under Louisiana law, said Sgt. James Anderson, Troop D spokesman.

Troopers saw Gaddis' vehicle parked on the shoulder on I-10 westbound near Vinton. The hazard lights were not on.

Troopers stopped to check on the vehicle and noticed the driver sleeping with the key in the ignition and an open alcoholic beverage in the center console," Anderson said.

Gaddis told troopers "he was not sure where he was or how he got there and that he was too drunk to drive," Anderson said. "Gaddis performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests and was transported to Troop D for a chemical test."

Gaddis test showed his blood alcohol content was more than two-and-a-half times the legal limit. His criminal history showed five previous DWI arrests, all in Mississippi, Anderson said.

Gaddis was also charged with parking upon a highway shoulder.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • MusicMakers2U gives old instruments new life

    MusicMakers2U gives old instruments new life

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 7:54 AM EDT2017-05-03 11:54:58 GMT
    KPLC-TVKPLC-TV

    A program that provides musical instruments to deserving students is now entering its fourth year.

    More >>

    A program that provides musical instruments to deserving students is now entering its fourth year.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe weather likely today

    FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe weather likely today

    FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe weather likely today

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 4:00 AM EDT2017-05-03 08:00:21 GMT
    Due to the threat of severe weather and especially due the high concern of flash flooding, a First Alert Weather Day is declared for today. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the area, with locations at highest risk of flooding over the parts of Jeff Davis, Allen, Acadia and Evangeline parishes that saw the 8 to 10 inch rain event on Sunday. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches will be likely in the two main rounds of storms we see develop through the morning and afternoon...More >>
    Due to the threat of severe weather and especially due the high concern of flash flooding, a First Alert Weather Day is declared for today. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the area, with locations at highest risk of flooding over the parts of Jeff Davis, Allen, Acadia and Evangeline parishes that saw the 8 to 10 inch rain event on Sunday. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches will be likely in the two main rounds of storms we see develop through the morning and afternoon...More >>

  • Louisiana Supreme Court won't hear Cameron tax case

    Louisiana Supreme Court won't hear Cameron tax case

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:53 PM EDT2017-05-03 02:53:52 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Louisiana's top court has denied the writ application in the case of the Cameron Parish PILOT tax plan. PILOT stands for "payment in lieu of taxes" and in this instance would allow Cameron LNG to pay a lump sum upfront instead of paying regular property taxes over 20-plus years. The Cameron Parish Police Jury, School Board, and Sheriff's Office were among the agencies hoping a PILOT agreement with Cameron LNG would be approved. 

    More >>

    Louisiana's top court has denied the writ application in the case of the Cameron Parish PILOT tax plan. PILOT stands for "payment in lieu of taxes" and in this instance would allow Cameron LNG to pay a lump sum upfront instead of paying regular property taxes over 20-plus years. The Cameron Parish Police Jury, School Board, and Sheriff's Office were among the agencies hoping a PILOT agreement with Cameron LNG would be approved. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly