Miss. man arrested for sixth time on DWI charges

A Mississippi man with five previous DWI charges was arrested on another one Monday morning after he was found sleeping in his car along I-10, authorities said.

Darrell Lee Gaddis, Jr., 33, of Petal, Miss. was arrested on a fourth-offense DWI charge, which is the maximum number allowed under Louisiana law, said Sgt. James Anderson, Troop D spokesman.

Troopers saw Gaddis' vehicle parked on the shoulder on I-10 westbound near Vinton. The hazard lights were not on.

Troopers stopped to check on the vehicle and noticed the driver sleeping with the key in the ignition and an open alcoholic beverage in the center console," Anderson said.

Gaddis told troopers "he was not sure where he was or how he got there and that he was too drunk to drive," Anderson said. "Gaddis performed poorly on standardized field sobriety tests and was transported to Troop D for a chemical test."

Gaddis test showed his blood alcohol content was more than two-and-a-half times the legal limit. His criminal history showed five previous DWI arrests, all in Mississippi, Anderson said.

Gaddis was also charged with parking upon a highway shoulder.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.