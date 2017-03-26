Pokes complete Southland sweep of Nicholls, 11-8

The McNeese baseball team scored four runs in the first inning coupled with runs scored throughout all but two frames of Sunday afternoon’s contest en route to an 11-8 victory over Nicholls to complete the three-game Southland Conference sweep of the Colonels at Joe Miller Ballpark.



The victory improved McNeese’s home winning streak to 16 straight, which ties Louisville for the best record in the nation. The Pokes are now 18-6 on the year with a perfect 9-0 league record. Nicholls dropped to 13-11 overall and 5-4 in SLC action.



The Cowboys will have the chance to defend their home streak on Tuesday, March 28 when they host in-state rival UL-Lafayette at 6 p.m. within the confines of The Jeaux.



Right fielder Nate Fisbeck provided three of the four runs in the first as he smacked a three-RBI double to left center while Joe Provenzano’s reach on an error drove in the other run for a 4-0 lead over the Colonels. It is the fourth time this season that Fisbeck has driven in three or more runs in a ballgame.



Fisbeck led all McNeese hitters with a total of four RBIs on the day while centerfielder Robbie Podorsky collected three hits and extended his team-best hitting streak to 19 consecutive games. The Pokes pounded 13 hits as a team with four Cowboys recording multiple hit games.



The Cowboys used a run in each of the next three innings to extend their lead over Nicholls highlighted by Shane Selman’s second home run of the weekend in the third inning. Nicholls plated four runs along the way to make it a 7-4 ballgame after four frames.



McNeese starter Bryan King was relieved by the McNeese bullpen after three innings of work in Sunday’s finale. Grant Anderson improved to 4-0 on the year after picking up the victory with 2.2 innings tossed and three runs allowed on six hits and three strikeouts.



The rest of the Cowboy bullpen went 3.1 frames and allowed just one run off of five hits. Collin Kober picked up his third save of the season after having thrown the last inning and gave up just one hit.



Nicholls’ Mike Hanchar (2-1) took the loss after giving up nine runs (five earned) off of seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts.



Will Fox and Jake Cochran stretched the lead to five runs in the bottom of the fifth as each drove in a run.



The Colonels plated three runs in the top of the next inning to cut the game close but RBI contributions from Fisbeck and Provenzano in the bottom of the sixth to give the Cowboys an 11-7 advantage.



Nicholls plated one more in the seventh frame to make it a three run ballgame.



McNeese and Nicholls each left 10 runners stranded on the bases while the Colonels led the hitting column, 14-13.



McNeese 11, Nicholls 8 (Mar 26, 2017 at Lake Charles, La.)

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Nicholls............ 002 203 100 - 8 14 2 (13-11, 5-4 SLC)

McNeese............. 411 122 00X - 11 13 0 (18-6, 9-0 SLC)

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Pitchers: Nicholls - Hanchar, Mike; Tarver, Adam(5); Scott, Jarred(6); Craft, Kyle(7) and

Tucker, Alex. McNeese - King, Bryan; Anderson, Grant(4); Fontenot, Trent(6);

McLemore, Peyton(8); Kober, Collin(9) and Duhon, Dustin.

Win-Anderson, Grant(4-0) Save-Kober, Collin(3) Loss-Hanchar, Mike(2-1) T-3:21 A-912

HR MCN - Podorsky, Robbie (2); Selman, Shane (3).

Weather: 81; Partly Sunny; Wind: S 11

King, B. faced 2 batters in the 4th.

Scott, J. faced 2 batters in the 7th.