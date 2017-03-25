Jeff Davis: Two in run-off for Jennings mayor, city council incumbent retains his seat

In Jennings, there will be a run-off for the Jennings mayor, while a city council incumbent retained his seat.

In the run-off are Henry Guinn and Jimmy Segura. Guinn, with 787 votes, received just three more votes than Segura, who got 784. Both received 35 percent of the vote.

Other candidates and their numbers: Marcus O. Peterson, 568 votes, or 25 percent; Dusty Chaisson, 99 votes, or 4 percent and Patsy Metcalf Richard, 18 votes, or 1 percent.

The runoff is April 29.

Stevie Van Hook was re-elected to his District E seat on Jennings City Council. He received 493 votes, or 85 percent of the vote, while his opponent Elijah W. Marceaux, received 84 votes, or 15 percent of the vote.

The runoff is April 29.

In Elton, Kesia Lemoine was elected to the Elton City Council seat with 173 votes, or 69 percent. Her opponent, Marilynn Broussard Granger, got 77 votes, or 31 percent of the vote.

There will be a run-off for the Fenton Alderman seat between Katherine "Kathy" Corbello and Ollie Clophus. Corbello got 36 votes or 44 percent of the vote and Clophus got 20 votes or 24 percent of the vote. Other candidates and their results: Clarence Talbert, 15 votes, or 18percent; Eddie Alfred, 6 votes, or 7 percent; and Geneva Joseph, 5 votes, or 6 percent.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.