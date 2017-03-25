Jeff Davis: Two in run-off for Jennings mayor, city council incu - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Jeff Davis: Two in run-off for Jennings mayor, city council incumbent retains his seat

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)
JEFF DAVIS PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

In Jennings, there will be a run-off for the Jennings mayor, while a city council incumbent retained his seat.

In the run-off are Henry Guinn and Jimmy Segura. Guinn, with 787 votes, received just three more votes than Segura, who got 784. Both received 35 percent of the vote. 

Other candidates and their numbers: Marcus O. Peterson, 568 votes, or 25 percent; Dusty Chaisson, 99 votes, or 4 percent and Patsy Metcalf Richard, 18 votes, or 1 percent.

The runoff is April 29.

Stevie Van Hook was re-elected to his District E seat on Jennings City Council. He received 493 votes, or 85 percent of the vote, while his opponent Elijah W. Marceaux, received 84 votes, or 15 percent of the vote. 

The runoff is April 29.

In Elton, Kesia Lemoine was elected to the Elton City Council seat with 173 votes, or 69 percent. Her opponent, Marilynn Broussard Granger, got 77 votes, or 31 percent of the vote.

There will be a run-off for the Fenton Alderman seat between Katherine "Kathy" Corbello and Ollie Clophus. Corbello got 36 votes or 44 percent of the vote and Clophus got 20 votes or 24 percent of the vote. Other candidates and their results: Clarence Talbert, 15 votes, or 18percent; Eddie Alfred, 6 votes, or 7 percent; and Geneva Joseph, 5 votes, or 6 percent.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • MusicMakers2U gives old instruments new life

    MusicMakers2U gives old instruments new life

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 7:54 AM EDT2017-05-03 11:54:58 GMT
    KPLC-TVKPLC-TV

    A program that provides musical instruments to deserving students is now entering its fourth year.

    More >>

    A program that provides musical instruments to deserving students is now entering its fourth year.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe weather likely today

    FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe weather likely today

    FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe weather likely today

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 4:00 AM EDT2017-05-03 08:00:21 GMT
    Due to the threat of severe weather and especially due the high concern of flash flooding, a First Alert Weather Day is declared for today. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the area, with locations at highest risk of flooding over the parts of Jeff Davis, Allen, Acadia and Evangeline parishes that saw the 8 to 10 inch rain event on Sunday. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches will be likely in the two main rounds of storms we see develop through the morning and afternoon...More >>
    Due to the threat of severe weather and especially due the high concern of flash flooding, a First Alert Weather Day is declared for today. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the area, with locations at highest risk of flooding over the parts of Jeff Davis, Allen, Acadia and Evangeline parishes that saw the 8 to 10 inch rain event on Sunday. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches will be likely in the two main rounds of storms we see develop through the morning and afternoon...More >>

  • Louisiana Supreme Court won't hear Cameron tax case

    Louisiana Supreme Court won't hear Cameron tax case

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:53 PM EDT2017-05-03 02:53:52 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Louisiana's top court has denied the writ application in the case of the Cameron Parish PILOT tax plan. PILOT stands for "payment in lieu of taxes" and in this instance would allow Cameron LNG to pay a lump sum upfront instead of paying regular property taxes over 20-plus years. The Cameron Parish Police Jury, School Board, and Sheriff's Office were among the agencies hoping a PILOT agreement with Cameron LNG would be approved. 

    More >>

    Louisiana's top court has denied the writ application in the case of the Cameron Parish PILOT tax plan. PILOT stands for "payment in lieu of taxes" and in this instance would allow Cameron LNG to pay a lump sum upfront instead of paying regular property taxes over 20-plus years. The Cameron Parish Police Jury, School Board, and Sheriff's Office were among the agencies hoping a PILOT agreement with Cameron LNG would be approved. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly