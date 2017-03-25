Westlake voters approve both sales tax renewals - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Westlake voters approve both sales tax renewals

(Source: trulia.com) (Source: trulia.com)
WESTLAKE, LA (KPLC) -

Westlake residents approved both sales tax renewals on Saturday's ballot.

Voters approved Proposition no. 1 by 212 votes to 127 votes, or 63 percent to 37 percent. The 10-year, one-cent sales tax renewal will continue to be dedicated to helping fund the city's fire department stations and equipment, salary and benefit supplements for city employees, sewerage facilities, public parks and recreational facilities. The tax brings in an estimated $1 million annually.

The other tax renewal, Proposition no. 2, a 10-year, half-cent sales tax to help fund the city's police department, was approved  by 215 votes to 127 votes, or 63 percent to 37 percent.

It brings in an estimated $500,000 annually.

City officials have said both sales taxes are crucial for the city's operating budget. 

 "It's 25 percent of our funding so it's an essential portion of our salaries is funded by this for the police, fire and public works," said Jerry Milner, Westlake's finance director.

 Assistant Fire Chief Jonathan Duff said the renewal of both sales taxes will ensure the fire department, the police department, and public works continue to operate at full capacity. 

"The safety of our guys - the ability to fight fire - you know things like that, it takes quite a few people so if we start losing manpower," he said. 

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • MusicMakers2U gives old instruments new life

    MusicMakers2U gives old instruments new life

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 7:54 AM EDT2017-05-03 11:54:58 GMT
    KPLC-TVKPLC-TV

    A program that provides musical instruments to deserving students is now entering its fourth year.

    More >>

    A program that provides musical instruments to deserving students is now entering its fourth year.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe weather likely today

    FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe weather likely today

    FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe weather likely today

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 4:00 AM EDT2017-05-03 08:00:21 GMT
    Due to the threat of severe weather and especially due the high concern of flash flooding, a First Alert Weather Day is declared for today. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the area, with locations at highest risk of flooding over the parts of Jeff Davis, Allen, Acadia and Evangeline parishes that saw the 8 to 10 inch rain event on Sunday. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches will be likely in the two main rounds of storms we see develop through the morning and afternoon...More >>
    Due to the threat of severe weather and especially due the high concern of flash flooding, a First Alert Weather Day is declared for today. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the area, with locations at highest risk of flooding over the parts of Jeff Davis, Allen, Acadia and Evangeline parishes that saw the 8 to 10 inch rain event on Sunday. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches will be likely in the two main rounds of storms we see develop through the morning and afternoon...More >>

  • Louisiana Supreme Court won't hear Cameron tax case

    Louisiana Supreme Court won't hear Cameron tax case

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:53 PM EDT2017-05-03 02:53:52 GMT
    (Source: KPLC)(Source: KPLC)

    Louisiana's top court has denied the writ application in the case of the Cameron Parish PILOT tax plan. PILOT stands for "payment in lieu of taxes" and in this instance would allow Cameron LNG to pay a lump sum upfront instead of paying regular property taxes over 20-plus years. The Cameron Parish Police Jury, School Board, and Sheriff's Office were among the agencies hoping a PILOT agreement with Cameron LNG would be approved. 

    More >>

    Louisiana's top court has denied the writ application in the case of the Cameron Parish PILOT tax plan. PILOT stands for "payment in lieu of taxes" and in this instance would allow Cameron LNG to pay a lump sum upfront instead of paying regular property taxes over 20-plus years. The Cameron Parish Police Jury, School Board, and Sheriff's Office were among the agencies hoping a PILOT agreement with Cameron LNG would be approved. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly