Westlake voters approve both sales tax renewals

Westlake residents approved both sales tax renewals on Saturday's ballot.

Voters approved Proposition no. 1 by 212 votes to 127 votes, or 63 percent to 37 percent. The 10-year, one-cent sales tax renewal will continue to be dedicated to helping fund the city's fire department stations and equipment, salary and benefit supplements for city employees, sewerage facilities, public parks and recreational facilities. The tax brings in an estimated $1 million annually.

The other tax renewal, Proposition no. 2, a 10-year, half-cent sales tax to help fund the city's police department, was approved by 215 votes to 127 votes, or 63 percent to 37 percent.

It brings in an estimated $500,000 annually.

City officials have said both sales taxes are crucial for the city's operating budget.

"It's 25 percent of our funding so it's an essential portion of our salaries is funded by this for the police, fire and public works," said Jerry Milner, Westlake's finance director.

Assistant Fire Chief Jonathan Duff said the renewal of both sales taxes will ensure the fire department, the police department, and public works continue to operate at full capacity.

"The safety of our guys - the ability to fight fire - you know things like that, it takes quite a few people so if we start losing manpower," he said.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.