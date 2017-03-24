LC police: Victim of N. Booker Street shooting 'declines to purs - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

LC police: Victim of N. Booker Street shooting 'declines to pursue matter'

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

A man was shot in the back Friday afternoon in the 800 block of North Booker Street in Lake Charles, police said.

Lt. Richard Harrell, Lake Charles police spokesman, said the victim, age 53, was transported to a local hospital.

A neighbor told KPLC she saw a man staggering out of a house as a car had just driven off.

"Detectives were sent to the scene to conduct the investigation. Upon investigating the incident, the victim and a witness at the scene were not forthcoming with what had actually occurred during the shooting," Harrell said. The victim refused to assist detectives with the investigation and declined to pursue the matter any further."

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.

