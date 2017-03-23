36 officers graduate from Regional Training Academy

A total of 36 officers from 13 agencies in the six-parish area graduated from the Calcasieu Parish Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy Thursday.

According to Sheriff Tony Mancuso, there were 33 officers who completed 374 hours of instruction in basic law enforcement, two officers who completed 170 hours of transition courses, and one officer who completed a 90-hour refresher course. All 36 law enforcement officers passed the Louisiana Peace Officer Standard Testing (POST) exam and are now certified as basic peace officers.



The list of graduates and their respective agencies:

Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office: Michael Crommelin, Joshua Dorfman, Dylan Hinton, Shuntell March, Matthew Morris, William Stephens II, Aaron Watson

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office: Brandon Cormier, Candace Cradeur, Ryan Fontenot, Tammy Holt, Amber Istre, Shawnee King, Courtland Lane, Samantha Soileau, Robert LeQueux Jr., Rebeka Thierry, Eric Thomas

Coushatta Police Department: Troy Fontenot

DeRidder Police Department: Nathaniel Brown

Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office: Rebeca David

Jennings Police Department: Brooke Rice

Lake Charles Police Department: Amanda Ake, Joshua Ewing, April Ouellette

McNeese Police Department: Matt McFarland

Oakdale Police Department: Sadie Chatman, Jarrod Coker, Richard Reigel

Oberlin Police Department: Andy Laney

South Toledo Bend State Park: Kenneth Carrigan

Sulphur Police Department: Dylan Bedsole

Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office: Wade Wingate.

The officers completing the 170 hours of transition courses: Jason Charles, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office and James Marin, Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office.

The officer completing the 90-hour refresher course: Rodney Irvine, DeRidder Police Department:.

Awards and honors went to the following graduates:

Candice Cradeur, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, was selected as class president of the 116th Basic Academy.

The highest scholastic average honor was awarded to Amber Istre, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office

Firearms awards were presented to Dylan Bedsole, first, Sulphur Police Department; Amanda Ake, second, Lake Charles Police Department; Jarrod Coker, third, Oakdale Police Department.

The defensive tactics honor was presented to Amanda Ake, Lake Charles Police Department.

The Calcasieu Parish Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy began in 1974 and provides accredited training for law enforcement agencies in the six-parish area. It was established in 1974 and is managed by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso.

