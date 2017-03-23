Two men indicted on attempted second-degree murder charges for December shootings

Two Lake Charles men were indicted by a grand jury on Thursday on attempted second-degree murder charges in connection with two shootings on North Prater Street and on Winterhalter Street in December of last year.

The first shooting happened the 1400 block of North Prater Street in Lake Charles around 6 p.m.Dec. 8 and involved two victims. The second shooting also involved two victims and took place around 1:40 p.m. Dec. 9 in the 1900 block of Winterhalter Street.

Brandon Antonio Carter, 32, was indicted on three counts of attempted second-degree murder for the two victims from the Dec. 8 shooting and one of the victims from the Dec, 9 shooting. Adrent Demond Carter, 33, was indicted on two counts of attempted second-degree murder involving the two Dec. 9 victims.

