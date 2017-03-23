2017 Southwest Louisiana Chamber Business Expo

The Southwest Louisiana Chamber Business Expo is being held today at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

Business owners from around the area will get to learn more about what the community has to offer.

Following the expo, a luncheon will honor the 'Small Business of the Year.'

Keynote speaker Amelia Karem will present a topic about understanding, attracting and retaining millennials in the workplace.

