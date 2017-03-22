Lyft arrives in Lake Charles on Thursday

The ride-booking company, Lyft, is launching in 25 U.S. cities on Thursday - and Lake Charles is one of them.

Starting at noon on Thursday, residents will be able to request Lyft rides.

Lyft began in 2012 and according to the company, it's now available more than 300 cities. The only rideshare platform to allow tips, Lyft drivers have received more than $150 million in tips.

The Lake Charles City Council finalized an ordinance in February allowing companies like Lyft to happen in the city.

To get started, click HERE. Remember, the service won't be available until noon on Thursday. New passengers can use the code LYFTLOVE17 to receive $5 off their first Lyft ride.

Interested in being a Lyft driver? Click HERE,

