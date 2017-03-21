New Iberia man stole more than $900 from victim in Jeff Davis Pa - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

New Iberia man stole more than $900 from victim in Jeff Davis Parish

Daniel Stroder II (Source: Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office) Daniel Stroder II (Source: Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office)
JEFF DAVIS PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

A 28-year-old man from New Iberia has been accused of stealing a woman's prescription and computer in Roanoke, authorities said.

Jeff Davis Parish Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said the incident happened on February 26. The victim told deputies that she was riding in a vehicle with the suspect, Daniel Stroder II when they stopped at the truck stop to make a purchase. As the victim was returning to the vehicle, Stroder drove away with her Lexapro prescription and her Mac Mini computer. The estimated value of the items stolen totaled $909.

Stroder was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with theft, Ivey said. He is being held in parish jail with no bond.

