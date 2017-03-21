71-year-old man drowns while fishing in Toledo Bend on Monday

A Sabine Parish man accidentally drowned while fishing at Toledo Bend Monday afternoon, according to the Sabine Parish Coroner's Office.

Philip LeBlanc Sr., 71, went fishing alone around 2 p.m.

The Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office received a call about a missing fisherman about 4:30 p.m. His boat was found in the Pirate's Cover area, said Ron Rivers, assistant coroner.

The sheriff's office, Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents and Central Sabine Fire District searched the area and found his body about 6 p.m. in about 20-feet of water.

"He was not wearing a life vest, but was wearing a back brace. According to evidence on the scene, it is believed that Mr. LeBlanc was standing in front of the boat when for an unknown reason, he fell forward into the lake," Rivers said.

