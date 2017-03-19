Leesville man killed in motorcycle crash in Rapides Parish

A 63-year-old Leesville man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Rapides parish Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Master Trooper Scott Moreau, with Louisiana State Police Troop E, said the crash occurred around 5:40 p.m. on La. 28 West near Miller Road. A 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by Donald W. Smith, was headed westbound on La. 28 when he lost control and exited the left side of the roadway. After exiting the roadway into the grass median, the motorcycle overturned and Smith was ejected.

Smith received serious injuries and was transported to Rapides Regional Trauma Center where he was later pronounced dead, Moreau said. Smith was wearing a helmet when he was ejected from the vehicle. Alcohol and excessive speed are considered possible factors in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation and routine toxicology samples are pending.

Troop D has investigated 29 fatal crashes resulting in 33 deaths this year.

