1 dead in motorcycle crash in Vernon Parish

A Leesville man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Vernon Parish Saturday night, authorities said.

Master Trooper Scott Moreau, with Louisiana State Police Troop E, said the crash happened around 6 p.m. on La. 1146 just south of U.S. 171. A 2014 Yamaha motorcycle, driven by a 28-year-old man, was headed southbound on La. 1146 at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control and exited the left side of the roadway. After exiting the roadway, the motorcycle overturned and hit a tree.

The driver was wearing a helmet, but was pronounced dead, Moreau said. The identity of the driver is being withheld at this time, pending notification to the family.

The crash remains under investigation and routine toxicology samples are pending.

Troop E Troopers have investigated eight fatal crashes in 2017, resulting in eleven fatalities.

