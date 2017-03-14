Elton man now accused of sending inappropriate messages, photos to 14-year-old

The Elton man who was arrested Monday on charges that he stole his neighbor's kitchen cabinets and ceiling fans is now accused of sending inappropriate messages and indecent photos to a 14-year-old.

James Randall Marks, 49, who is already in the parish jail on the charges of simple burglary and illegal possession of stolen things, is now additionally charged with felony indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said the sheriff's office was notified Monday night that the male juvenile "received an inappropriate message which included indecent photos" from Marks.

Marks continues to be held in the parish jail with no bond.

