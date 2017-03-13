Elton man accused of stealing ceiling fans, cabinets out of neighbor's home

An Elton man was arrested on charges that he stole kitchen cabinets and ceiling fans out of his neighbor's home.

James Randall Marks, 49, was arrested on the charges of felony simple burglary and an outstanding warrant for illegal possession of stolen things.

The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s office received a report of a burglary in the 2400 block of U.S. 190 in Elton on Feb. 19. The victim reported that two ceiling fans and all of her kitchen cabinets were removed from the residence, said Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey.

On March 13, witnesses told detectives they saw a neighbor in possession of the cabinets four days before the burglary was reported.

Detectives located and arrested Marks, who admitted to detectives he took the items from the residence.

Marks is incarcerated with no bond.

