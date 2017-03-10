Oakdale man dies from injuries suffered in house fire

A 25-year-old Oakdale man died Thursday from injuries he suffered in a residential fire on March 4.

Joey Hampton, Jr. died from burns he received when his home, located at 409 South St. in Oakdale, caught fire in the early morning.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

"In addition to suffering from smoke inhalation, the victim sustained third-degree burns to 70 percent of his body," said Brant Thompson, chief deputy with the state fire marshal.

He was being treated at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette, where he died.

Four other family members were injured in the fire, one of which remains hospitalized.

"He was a hero and saved his family's lives," said a family friend on Facebook.

While no official cause of the fire has been determined, investigators have established that the fire originated in the living room of the wood-framed home, which suffered significant damage in the fire.

