Puppy Cam starts at 1 p.m. - Wait, those aren't puppies!

By KPLC Digital Staff
(KPLC) -

Today's Gill Bright Animal Hospital Puppy Cam begins at 1 p.m.

But the puppies are taking a break today and letting the kittens take over.

Hobo Hotel will be bringing adoptable kittens. facebook.com/HoboHotelForCats/

Click HERE to take part in the fun or log on to kplctv.com or KPLC's Facebook page The puppy cam is online only.

Have you rescued a dog or cat? Send pictures of your rescue dog to newmedia@kplctv.com and we'll add them to our slideshow.

