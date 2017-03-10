Puppy Cam - Puppies from Humane Society of West Louisiana at 1 p - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Puppy Cam - Puppies from Humane Society of West Louisiana at 1 p.m.

By KPLC Digital Staff
(KPLC) -

Today's Gill Bright Animal Hospital Puppy Cam begins at 1 p.m.

Puppies from the Humane Society of West Louisiana will take the stage.

They're all looking for a new home. If you're interested in adopting one of them, the organization can be reached HERE or on Facebook.

Click HERE to take part in the fun or log on to kplctv.com or KPLC's Facebook page The puppy cam is online only.

Have you rescued a dog or cat? Send pictures of your rescue dog or cat to newmedia@kplctv.com and we'll add them to our slideshow.

