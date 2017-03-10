LIVE at 1 p.m.: Celebrate National Puppy Day by watching Puppy Cam

Today is National Puppy Day.

Celebrate with us on the Gill Bright Animal Hospital Puppy Cam.

The German Short-Hair Pointer Rescue of Lake Charles will be bringing in a litter of puppies today - six Texas-heeler and Australian shepherd mixes.

The fun begins at 1 p.m. Click HERE to take part or log on to kplctv.com or KPLC's Facebook page The puppy cam is online only.

More HERE.

Have you rescued a dog or cat? Send pictures of your rescue dog or cat to newmedia@kplctv.com and we'll add them to our slideshow.

