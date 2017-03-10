LIVE at 1 p.m.: Gill Bright Animal Hospital Puppy Cam

The color-changing lights that usually illuminate the Superdome in New Orleans were to remain dark Friday night in memory of the man who spent more than three decades as the venue's spokesman.More >>
As the Southwest delegation gets ready to head back to Baton Rouge, many are wondering what's going to happen to programs like TOPS and SNAP. The current budget legislators are working with, puts TOPS, higher education and the SNAP Program, among others, on the chopping block. Depending on how this budget works out, students like Emily Pinney would have to rely on other sources in order to pay for college. "We need tops a lot, so it will help us...More >>
The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is holding a news conference to discuss a missing person cold case. 25-year-old Bambi Brantley was reported missing by her brother in October of 1986. Police believe she disappeared from her home in the Tower trailer park on Highway 8 West. The sheriff's office announced in March, the case was being reopened by their cold case investigative team. Brantley's family is traveling from various parts of the U.S. to be at Thursday's news...More >>
a familiar face in southwest Louisiana is heading off to a new job in baton rouge. today was Carmen million's last day at work at the better business bureau in lake Charles. you've seen her on KPLC countless times over the years educating and advising consumers about avoiding scams and protecting their information. at one point she was featured in our "ask the expert" segment on sunrise, dealing with consumer news. million is the ne...More >>
It's making rounds on social media -- a post from DeRidder police, that the chief says is even getting international attention. It's about a jar of marijuana. It's a picture -- and a post that proves cops do have a sense of humor. The picture is a jar of marijuana. Chief John Gott reads from part of the post. "Post says if this is yours please claim the item in person, at the DeRidder police department. and once you claim your item, you will get a f...More >>
