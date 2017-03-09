Traffic backing up at I-210 west at Legion Street - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Traffic backing up at I-210 west at Legion Street

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Lake Charles police said traffic is backing up at I-210 westbound at Legion Street because of a car crash.

The inside lane is blocked.

Police request that drivers try to avoid the roadway for the 45 minutes.

