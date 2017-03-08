Cameron SkyCam

Tropical Depression 4 formed in the south-central Atlantic Monday night, about 1400 miles east of the Lesser Antilles with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest at 14 mph with the projected path carrying the storm north of the islands and north of Hispaniola by early next week. The latest forecast calls for the storm to remain very weak and unorganized with the official National Hurricane Center forecast keeping the system a weak system...