Sheriff's Office looking for two men accused of trying to cash phony checks

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is looking for two men believed to be responsible for trying to pass counterfeit checks last month.

Spokeswoman Kim Myers said the men were using fake IDs out of Oklahoma and Mississippi, bearing the names Byron Ancalade and Leonard Johns.

A Moss Bluff bank contacted the Sheriff's Office on Feb. 17 about a counterfeit check for $1,870 being cashed several days earlier.

"It was also learned two men attempted to cash another counterfeit check but the bank denied the transaction," Myers said.

The Sheriff's Office asks anyone who knows the identities of these men to call Det. Edward Curol at 491-3725 or Crime Stoppers at 439-2222.

