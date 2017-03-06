Jennings man arrested on attempted rape, kidnapping charges

The Jennings Police Department arrested a man on Friday on attempted rape and second-degree kidnapping charges just two hours after he'd been released from jail.

Luke Freeman was arrested on the charges of attempted rape, second-degree kidnapping, and resisting by flight. Just two hours before, he was released from the parish jail on a charge of resisting arrest by force.

Jennings police got a call about a disturbance between a male and female in the Garage Alley area.

Officers arrived and saw a man - later identified as Freeman - running from Garage Alley. They pursued him and caught him behind a nearby residence.

Investigators spoke with the female who claimed that "Freeman attempted to coax her into an abandoned house," Jennings police said on its Facebook Page. "After refusing, he dragged her down the street and pinned her down by a tree, sexually assaulting her," police said.

