FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another cool night, but warming up this weekend with some rain possible Sunday

As expected it was a beautiful day Friday with abundant sunshine through the day. Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to drop quickly again overnight. Saturday morning will be chilly with lows ranging from the upper 30s north of I-10 to the low 50s at the coast.

A warming trend will get underway late Saturday as southerly winds return; afternoon highs will still only reach the upper 60s in most areas. Clouds will increase through the afternoon and into the evening and a few isolated showers cannot be ruled out during the evening hours as an upper level disturbance approaches our area.

The upper level disturbance will cross our region late Saturday into Sunday, so the chance of rain will be 40% Sunday. Rain chances will drop back to 30% on Monday with any rain expected to be isolated at best. Temperatures will be warmer Sunday and Monday with lows in the 50s and 60s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s.

A cold front will move through on Tuesday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Once the front moves through it will be followed by cooler and drier air for the remainder of next week. Although the forecast is still a bit uncertain on exactly how cool it will get behind the front. For now, lows are expected to reach the 40s and 50s by Thursday and Friday while afternoon highs will remain in the 70s.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

