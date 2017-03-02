Louisiana Winter Beer Fest - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Louisiana Winter Beer Fest

(Source: Facebook) (Source: Facebook)
(Source: Louisiana Winter Beer Fest website) (Source: Louisiana Winter Beer Fest website)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

The 3rd annual Louisiana Winter Beer Festival will be held on Saturday, March 4, at the Historic Calcasieu Marine National Bank building in Downtown Lake Charles. 

Breweries from across the country will come to Lake Charles and bring samples of their one-of-a-kind brewed beer.

In addition to the beer festival, there will also be a Louisiana Brewers Ball hosted by Crying Eagle Brewery from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 3.

The event will feature food from six of the best local restaurants. Attendees will receive a commemorative tasting glass, food pairings and get to sample beer from Crying Eagle’s best.

If you want in on the fun but don't want to sample any of the brews, you can sign up to be a volunteer or a designated driver.

To purchase tickets and for more information, call 404-822-5847, visit http://www.lawinterbeerfest.com/ or Facebook page.

