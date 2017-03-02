WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Louisiana Winter Beer Fest

When it rains there are several variables increasing your chances of getting into an accident. "Just between Sulphur and Vinton, we responded to four (accidents) where vehicles hydroplaned off the roadway," Troop D spokesman Sgt. James Anderson said of Thursday's rains. "Unfortunately, it's all too common, it didn't surprise any of us." Think you know the rules for driving in the rain? Click HERE to take the test. What can you do if you ever find yourself in a v...More >>
When it rains there are several variables increasing your chances of getting into an accident. "Just between Sulphur and Vinton, we responded to four (accidents) where vehicles hydroplaned off the roadway," Troop D spokesman Sgt. James Anderson said of Thursday's rains. "Unfortunately, it's all too common, it didn't surprise any of us." Think you know the rules for driving in the rain? Click HERE to take the test. What can you do if you ever find yourself in a v...More >>
Bacon-wrapped barbeque shrimp with fried brussels sprouts, that’s what’s chef Lyle Barbarous is cooking up in his kitchen. But in a few weeks he’ll be creating something much grander. “It’s going to have a seasonal vegetable, and it’s going to have a seasonal fruit,” said Broussard. This mystery dish is what might help Broussard win this year’s annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-off, but he isn’t a stranger...More >>
Bacon-wrapped barbeque shrimp with fried brussels sprouts, that’s what’s chef Lyle Barbarous is cooking up in his kitchen. But in a few weeks he’ll be creating something much grander. “It’s going to have a seasonal vegetable, and it’s going to have a seasonal fruit,” said Broussard. This mystery dish is what might help Broussard win this year’s annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-off, but he isn’t a stranger...More >>
McNeese State University senior Brad Traviss hopped on a plane in Houston to head back to his hometown of Manchester for summer break.More >>
McNeese State University senior Brad Traviss hopped on a plane in Houston to head back to his hometown of Manchester for summer break.More >>
Comedian Kathy Griffin mentioned Lake Charles during a news conference Friday about the controversy following a video she released of her holding up a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.More >>
Comedian Kathy Griffin mentioned Lake Charles during a news conference Friday about the controversy following a video she released of her holding up a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.More >>
"Christian's Cajun Adventures" continued Friday, as KPLC's own Chicago native headed south to Cameron Parish to board an airboat.
Led by Scooter Trosclair, biologist program manager at Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, Christian sat shotgun on what would become one of the most memorable moments since he moved down to Southwest Louisiana.More >>
"Christian's Cajun Adventures" continued Friday, as KPLC's own Chicago native headed south to Cameron Parish to board an airboat.
Led by Scooter Trosclair, biologist program manager at Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, Christian sat shotgun on what would become one of the most memorable moments since he moved down to Southwest Louisiana.More >>