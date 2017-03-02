WATCH LIVE ON 7NEWS SUNRISE: Louisiana Winter Beer Fest

Good Morning. John Bridges and Britney Glaser here with a look at what's coming up on 7News Sunrise.

Fire investigators believe a pot left on a stove caused a deadly fire in Sulphur.

Since the Cove Lane interchange has seen an increase in traffic since it opened, Lake Charles City Council members want to widen the roadway and add sidewalks to that area of Prien Lake Road.

Two DeQuincy men have been arrested on rape charges. Both are accused of having a sexual relationship with a juvenile under the age of 12.

Nationally, it's estimated about 20-percent of the homeless population suffers from a serious mental illness. There are no numbers for our area, but the local director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, (NAMI) says there is a significant link.

SOWELA is offering an Open House for individuals interested in learning more about or enrolling at the College.

Plus, breweries from across the country will be coming to Lake Charles this weekend for the 3rd annual Louisiana Winter Beer Fest. KPLC's Kayla Courvell will give us a preview on how one local brewery is gearing up for the festival.

And the new “Groovin’ At the Grove” concert series kicks off this evening, with Jamie Bergeron and the Kickin’ Cajuns. We’ll tell you about this event taking place in the Walnut Grove development in Lake Charles.

In weather, highs today will only top out in the middle 60s under mostly sunny skies. Look for calmer winds tonight with a more rapid fall in temperatures after sunset, falling into the 50s by 7 p.m. and into the 40s by midnight. Meteorologist Ben Terry will have the latest in your 'First Alert Forecast.'

