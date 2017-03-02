McNeese's homers send Pokes past ULM, 14-5

Joe Provenzano hit two home runs while driving in six and Matt Gallier belted a 3-run, fifth inning home run to spark a 6-run inning as McNeese rallied from an early game deficit to down Louisiana-Monroe for the second time in the last eight days, this time by a 14-5 score.



McNeese (5-4) improved to 4-0 at home after winning the first of a five-game home stand.



The Cowboys trailed 5-2 to the Warhawks (4-5) going into the bottom of the fifth inning when the bats exploded for five hits, three of those extra-bases, and six runs, to take an 8-5 lead.



Provenzano, who ended the game 3-for-4 with two homers, gave the Cowboys a 2-1 lead in the second inning with his first home run of the game and on the season.



The Warhawks tied it in the fourth after Brian Barefoot hit a lead-off double then scored on a Spencer Hemphill groundout.



ULM followed with three runs in the top of the fifth inning to go up 5-2 behind RBI singles from Johnny DeLaCruz and Francis Turner but the Cowboys responded immediately in the bottom of the frame.



Designated hitter Mitchell Rogers led things off with a double to left field and Jacob Stracner followed with a triple to right-center field to score Rogers to cut the gap to 5-3.



Robbie Podorsky followed by reaching on an infield single then stole second. Stracner scored on a fielding error by ULM shortstop Anthony Herrera to make it 5-4 and Ricky Ramiez, Jr. followed tied the game on a single through the right side to score Podorsky.



Gallier put the Cowboys up 8-5 with his second home run of the season over the right field wall.



Tyler Wesley (1-0) got the win on the mound as the third pitcher to take the hill. He threw an inning but gave up three runs on five hits.



Grant Anderson followed with two innings of hitless and shutout ball that kept the Warhawks out of any offensive threat while McNeese plated four more runs in the sixth inning behind Provenzano’s second homer of the game, a 3-run blast to left-center field, to put McNeese up 12-5.



The Cowboys added two more runs in the eighth inning to close out the scoring.



Tyler Schawaner (0-1) took the loss in relief effort for ULM after he game up four runs without getting a put out.



McNeese held a 14-12 advantage in the hit department as Ramirez, Jr., Rogers and Stracner joined Gallier and Provenzano with multiple hit games.



The Cowboys will be back in action on Friday when they open up a three-game weekend series against Prairie View with the first pitch slated for 6 p.m.

