SWLA Congressmen share thoughts on President Trump's address

Lawmakers in Washington were quick to give their thoughts once President Donald Trump finished speaking to a joint session of Congress Tuesday evening.

The congressmen representing Southwest Louisiana applauded the Commander in Chief after his speech.

Senator Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, released the following:

President Trump has laid out a series of goals that will get our economy, and our country, moving in the right direction. I will work with President Trump to achieve these goals.

"Maybe the best speech I've ever heard him give," said Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.

Sen. Kennedy says President Trump hit the nail on the the head with his two hardest hit points.

"He talked about jobs and American exceptionalism," said Kennedy, "Look, this is the most extraordinary country of ours in the history of the world, but we've gotten off in the wrong direction. Our friends don't trust us anymore, and our enemies don't respect us, and President Trump talked last night about how we are going to get that trust and respect back."

Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., said the address has revitalized the American dream:

The American dream is alive and our spirit as a nation has been revitalized. In just the first two months of the 115th Congress and President Trump's term, we have made serious headway in enacting real solutions for the American people. A lot of this work has been aimed at first rolling back burdensome, job-crushing regulations that hinder growth and stifle the economy. It is well past time we start supporting our businesses and job creators rather than targeting them with costly, often unnecessary rules and regulations. This administration will put America first. National security is a top priority and we will do everything within our ability to protect the homeland. That starts by adequately funding our military and affording them every resource they may need to accomplish their mission. It includes taking extra measures to ensure those that would wish us harm never get the chance to do so. And it means supporting our allies, while standing strong against our enemies.

However, Johnson believes the goals the President outlined "cannot be achieved while America's leaders are fighting and alienating one another."

Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La. said Trump said what the world needed to hear Tuesday night.

"There's some division that we face post-election and I felt that he really chose topics that just about every American can get behind," said Higgins.

Higgins said his takeaway from the President's address was the challenge to unify as a country.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.