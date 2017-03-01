NAMI: Significant connection between homelessness, mental illness

Nationally, it's estimated about 20 percent of the homeless population suffers from a serious mental illness, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness plans to emphasize the problem in upcoming public outreach efforts.

Lolita Ceasar, local NAMI director, said there are a significant number of homeless people in our area who have mental illnesses. She said if they live on the streets, they're likely off the medicine that stabilizes them.

"They don't have any family or they have family members that can't deal with them or some of them don't understand the mental illness. So a lot of times they become homeless because they're without reason; you can't reason with them. They have an income, but they won't follow the rules and regulations and they won't take their meds, so it's often hard to help them," she said.

We recently met Phillip Chargois, a homeless man often spotted around Lake Charles.

When asked if he has a mental illness, Chargois responded,"Nah, nah, a long time ago. Not no more. Mental health medicine - I don't need no more."

Ceasar said family members of those who have mental illness often struggle.

"It's very difficult. I experience it every day because my mother has schizophrenia," she said.

And she said families with a relative on the streets often feel helpless.

"It's very hurtful and people shouldn't just say things that they really don't know much about, but this is the world. Of course, they do it all the time," said Ceasar.

There are apartments for those with mental illness, but there's a waiting list. Ceasar said she wants to establish more, particularly some to provide temporary or emergency housing.

"We're trying to do some personal care homes, which would be some houses in the community and maybe even in the future, do a homeless shelter because they won't cooperate in a regular setting. Maybe we can do a homeless shelter and then they can come and go. At least we would get them off the streets," she said.

Ceasar said it will be something they'll emphasize during this year's outreach for this year's NAMI walk.

NAMI provides services for families of those who are mentally ill. For more information click here.

