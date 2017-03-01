State police: Two men arrested on drug charges after I-10 traffi - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

State police: Two men arrested on drug charges after I-10 traffic stops

Renier Acosta and Christopher Conerly (Source: Louisiana State Police Troop D) Renier Acosta and Christopher Conerly (Source: Louisiana State Police Troop D)
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Two out-of-state men were arrested on drug charges Tuesday after two separate traffic stops on I-10, state police said.

Troopers found more than 50 pounds of marijuana in one of the vehicles, said Sgt. James Anderson, Troop D spokesman.

Renier Acosta, 39, of Hialeh, Fla. was stopped on I-10 eat in Lake Charles. He refused consent to search his vehicle so a drug dog was brought in. The dog found 50 pounds of marijuana in the trunk, Anderson said.

Acosta was arrested on the charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and following too closely.

Also that day, troopers stopped Christopher Conerly, 22, of Kokomo, Miss., on I-10 east just west of Sulphur for a traffic violation. They found 30 bottles of the drug promethazine with a street value of $3,000.  A 16-year-old was a passenger in the car.

He was arrested on charges of possession of narcotics with intent to distribute, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, improper lane use, and no driver’s license.  

Acosta was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center on a $175,250 bond. Conerly's bond is $155,500.

