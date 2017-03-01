City council votes on $17 million co-op with police jury for road improvements

Comedian Kathy Griffin mentioned Lake Charles during a news conference Friday about the controversy following a video she released of her holding up a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.More >>
Comedian Kathy Griffin mentioned Lake Charles during a news conference Friday about the controversy following a video she released of her holding up a likeness of President Donald Trump's severed head.More >>
"Christian's Cajun Adventures" continued Friday, as KPLC's own Chicago native headed south to Cameron Parish to board an airboat.
Led by Scooter Trosclair, biologist program manager at Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, Christian sat shotgun on what would become one of the most memorable moments since he moved down to Southwest Louisiana.More >>
"Christian's Cajun Adventures" continued Friday, as KPLC's own Chicago native headed south to Cameron Parish to board an airboat.
Led by Scooter Trosclair, biologist program manager at Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge, Christian sat shotgun on what would become one of the most memorable moments since he moved down to Southwest Louisiana.More >>
The Children's Museum on Broad Street in Lake Charles is looking to relocate.
Mayor Randy Roach said the museum recently approached the city about relocating to the lakefront. A joint agreement was drafted that would allow the museum to begin developing a plan for its relocation on the corner of Gill Street and Lakeshore Drive, which would be across from Millennium Park.More >>
The Children's Museum on Broad Street in Lake Charles is looking to relocate.
Mayor Randy Roach said the museum recently approached the city about relocating to the lakefront. A joint agreement was drafted that would allow the museum to begin developing a plan for its relocation on the corner of Gill Street and Lakeshore Drive, which would be across from Millennium Park.More >>
It's been about a week since eight-month-old Gracie Lou has been stuck up a tree, according to its owner Holly Dewees.
"It just devastates us because we can't help her and she's just crying for us to do something," Dewees said.More >>
It's been about a week since eight-month-old Gracie Lou has been stuck up a tree, according to its owner Holly Dewees.
"It just devastates us because we can't help her and she's just crying for us to do something," Dewees said.More >>
Mudslides and flooding in Peru this year have caused unbearable living conditions for people there. But right here in Lake Charles, those originally from Central and South America have come together with Hands Helping Peru. It’s hoped a daylong event Saturday, June 3 will help ease pain for those struggling in Peru. Peru is a country of rich culture and tradition - from native dances to food. Two children demonstrated folk dances... "The dance is called Marinar...More >>
Mudslides and flooding in Peru this year have caused unbearable living conditions for people there. But right here in Lake Charles. those originally from Central and South America have come together with Hands Helping Peru. It’s hoped a daylong event Saturday, June 3 will help ease pain for those struggling in Peru. Peru is a country of rich culture and tradition - from native dances to food. Two children demonstrated folk dances... "The dance is called Marinar...More >>