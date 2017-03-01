City council votes on $17 million co-op with police jury for road improvements

After the Cove Lane interchange opened in June 2015, Lake Charles City Council members said traffic has increased tremendously.

"I think our last traffic count showed over 16,000 cars a day on average traveling down this two-lane, big ditched highway," said Mark Eckard, council member

To help, council members on Wednesday took the first step in addressing a solution by approving an ordinance authorizing the city to enter into a cooperative endeavor agreement with the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury.

The agreement allows both agencies to share in the projected $17 million project for road improvements.

"By partnering with the parish, we're able to do more than we could do by ourselves quite frankly," said Mayor Randy Roach.

The project includes widening West Prien Lake Road from Cove Lane south to Sale Road, making more space at intersections, adding sidewalks and other utility and drainage improvements. Even Sale Road will be reconstructed to match its existing profile near Rue Chan Ann Lane. This will include a concrete curb and gutter section and sidewalks.

"This is gonna benefit, not only residents of the city, but also the parish - and that's one of the reasons we want to make sure they've involved with it as well," said Eckard.

While council member Mary Morris suggested they essentially created the problem, "Maybe we need to do a little more thinking on our development and what it impacts before we even do it."

Eckard said they knew additional road improvements would be needed well in advance.

"This was gonna be required just because of the increased traffic we foresaw coming with the Cove Lane interchange," he said.

Eckard said they've accumulated about $4.5 million since 2014 by "moving some funds from other projects I had to get this project jump started."

Five members voted for the agreement, Morris was against it.

"It would be irresponsible of me not knowing where the funds are gonna be coming from," said Morris.

Roach called it a win-win for the community.

"If we until we had all the money in the bank to start engineering and start doing all that, we'd be 5, 6, 7 years down the road. We've been criticized in the past that we don't move faster. This allows us to move faster," said Roach.

City administrator John Cardone said the project will begin "when we can get the funding in place."

Cardone said the council expects to bring an ordinance before the council to enter into a contract agreement with an engineer to start designing the project in a few weeks.

The police jury still needs to approve the agreement before it takes effect.

