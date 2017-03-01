Two arrested on rape charges in DeQuincy

Two DeQuincy men have been arrested on rape charges.

Both are accused of having a sexual relationship with a juvenile under the age of 12.

Jolahn Thomas Darson, 22, and Deanthony Dewayne Martin, 17, were both arrested Monday.

Darson is charged with first-degree rape and indecent behavior with a juvenile under 13 years of age.

Martin is charged with two counts of first-degree rape.

Both gave voluntary confessions to Det. Casey Whitehead, said Capt. Tom Threet, with the DeQuincy Police Department.

Judge Michael Canaday set Darson's bond at $1.1 million and Martin's at $750,000.

Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.