University United Methodist Church hosts 'Ashes to go'

University United Methodist Church is hosting Ashes To Go today for Ash Wednesday.

Today's schedule is:

5:30 a.m. - 7:30 a.m.

  • Prien Lake Park (Drive-thru ashes) 

11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. 

  • Corner of Ryan & Broad St.
  • Prien Lake Park (Drive-thru ashes)
  • University UMC Parking Lot (Drive-thru ashes)

6 p.m.

  • Ash Wednesday Service held at University United Methodist Church

