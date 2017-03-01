University United Methodist Church hosts 'Ashes to go' - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

University United Methodist Church hosts 'Ashes to go'

University United Methodist Church is hosting Ashes To Go today for Ash Wednesday.

Today's schedule is:

5:30 a.m. - 7:30 a.m.

  • Prien Lake Park (Drive-thru ashes) 

11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. 

  • Corner of Ryan & Broad St.
  • Prien Lake Park (Drive-thru ashes)
  • University UMC Parking Lot (Drive-thru ashes)

6 p.m.

  • Ash Wednesday Service held at University United Methodist Church

