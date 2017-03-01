University United Methodist Church hosts 'Ashes to go'

Mudslides and flooding in Peru this year have caused unbearable living conditions for people there. But right here in Lake Charles those originally from Central and South America have come together with Hands Helping Peru. It’s hoped a day long event Saturday, June 3 will help ease pain for those struggling in Peru. Peru is a country of rich culture and tradition-- from native dances to food. Two children demonstrated folk dances.. "The dance is called Marinar...More >>
Plans for the National Hurricane Museum and Science Center at the Civic Center have been thrown out. The museum board has notified the City of Lake Charles that it no longer had plans to build the museum, Mayor Randy Roach said. The museum proposed a 10-year, 1.5 million dollar property tax last April, but 80 percent of Calcasieu Parish voters opposed it. Mayor Randy Roach said he received a letter in May from Gary Stream, museum board chairman, stating they were releasing th
The Iowa Police Department is holding a community watch meeting at 6 p.m., Monday, June 5 at the Iowa Community Center.
Members of the public are encouraged to attend to share their concerns about community safety.More >>
QUIZ: Do you know the rules for driving in the rain?
