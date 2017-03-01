Are you addicted to your cell phone? Could you go 48 hours witho - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Are you addicted to your cell phone? Could you go 48 hours without a cell phone? We want to know

We want to know if you're addicted to your cell phone. Could you go 48 hours without your cell phone?

Kayla Courvell is looking for families to participate in an experiment to see how difficult it would be to go two days without your cell phone. If you're interested, contact her at kcourvell@kplctv.com.

According to the Center on Addiction, there are four things they use to determine if someone is addicted to their cell phone.

  • A disproportionate amount of time spent on smartphones
  • Use in socially inappropriate or physically dangerous situations (e.g., texting while driving an automobile)
  • Adverse effects on relationships
  • Withdrawal (e.g., distress experienced when away from the device or when without adequate cellular service)

