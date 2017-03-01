LEGAL CORNER: How can I find out if my son's baby is his? His newborn looks nothing like him.

Submit your question to news@kplctv.com.

Question: How can I find out if my son’s baby is his? His wife just gave birth, but the baby looks nothing like him.

LA Rev Stat § 9:398.2 states that a petition for order to submit to blood or tissue tests prior to bringing filiation action:

A.(1) Notwithstanding any other provision of law to the contrary, the husband of the mother, prior to filing an action of disavowal of a child born or conceived during his marriage to the mother and prior to the expiration of the time required to file an action of disavowal, may petition a court of proper jurisdiction and venue for an order directing the mother, child, and petitioner to submit to the collection of blood or tissue samples, or both, for determination of paternity for the purpose of exercising rights relating to the child. The filing of the petition suspends the period for bringing the disavowal action for a period of one year from the date the petition is filed.

(2) Notwithstanding any other provision of law to the contrary, the alleged biological father of a child born outside of marriage, prior to filing any action to establish filiation of the child, may petition a court of proper jurisdiction and venue for an order directing the mother, child, and petitioner to submit to the collection of blood or tissue samples, or both, for determination of paternity for the purpose of exercising rights relating to the child.

B. The petition authorized in paragraphs (1) and (2) of subsection A of this section shall name the mother as defendant and shall allege specific facts tending to prove the relationship or the circumstances of any physical relationship with the mother, or facts tending to prove paternity, and other facts necessary to establish the jurisdiction and venue of the court.

C. The court, after contradictory hearing, may order the parties to submit to blood or tissue samples, or both, and direct that inherited characteristics in the samples, including but not limited to blood and tissue type, be determined by appropriate testing procedures as provided in this part.

D. If the court issues an order directing blood or tissue tests, or both, the provisions of R.S. 9:397 through 397.2 and 397.3(A) and (B) shall be applicable to the selection and compensation of experts, payment of testing costs, establishment of chain of custody, filing of test results in the court record, and authority of the court to order additional tests if it finds there has been a procedural error in the administration of the tests.

E. The court shall not make a determination of paternity based on the test results and conclusions of the experts filed in the record; however, the test results shall be admissible in any subsequent action filed by any of the parties relating to filiation of the child.

F. The provisions of this section shall not in any manner affect the status of a child whose legal father is the husband of the mother who does not timely disavow paternity of the child nor affect any right that a child may have to file an action of filiation as provided by law.

Question: Why can't you add LED lights to a motorcycle when you can add them to an 18 wheeler and it is legal?

There are no Louisiana laws stating that LED lights on a motorcycle are illegal, however, there are restrictions. Louisiana R.S. §32:327. Special restrictions on lamps:

A. Any lighted lamp or illuminating device upon a motor vehicle, other than head lamps, spot lamps, auxiliary lamps, flashing turn signals, emergency vehicle warning lamps and school bus warning lamps, which project a beam of light of an intensity greater than 300 candlepower shall be so directed that no part of the high intensity portion of the beam will strike the level of the roadway on which the vehicle stands at a distance of seventy-five feet from the vehicle.

B. No person shall drive or move any vehicular equipment upon any highway of this state with any lamp or device thereon displaying a red or green light visible from directly in front of the center thereof. This section shall not apply to any vehicle upon which a red or green light visible from the front is expressly authorized or required by this chapter or by regulation of the department.

C. Flashing lights are prohibited except on authorized emergency vehicles, school buses, or on any vehicle as a means of indicating a right or left turn, or the presence of a vehicular traffic hazard requiring unusual care in approaching, overtaking or passing. Just FYI, Texas has recognized that adding these lights enhances biker safety and has clarified their vague laws to clearly state that these lights are not illegal.

